Patriot Service Dogs in need of clicks to win Defender Service Award

The Patriot Service Dogs organization is need of your clicks in an effort to win $25,000 to benefit the organization.

Patriot Service Dogs is a grassroots nonprofit organization that trains service dogs for veterans without charge. Based in Marion County, the organization has a strong base of support in The Villages with many volunteers, two board members, and several veteran recipients in the area. Now, they are 1 of 5 finalist organizations from across the county competing for the Defender Service Awards.

The awards are sponsored by Land Rover and Chase Bank and the winner receives a new, custom wrapped Land Rover 130 and $25,000. Both prizes would make a huge difference for Patriot Service Dogs, but the winner is determined by online public vote.

Patriot Service Dogs is an underdog up against some much bigger groups. They need the community to rally behind them. Public voting is open now at https://www.landroverusa.com/experiences/events-and-sponsorships/defender-service-awards/vote/veterans-outreach.html. Patriot Service Dogs is competing in the “Veterans Outreach” category.

You can vote every day until Sunday, Nov. 6.

“As a veteran myself,” said Patriot Service Dogs board member and Village resident, Russ Palecek, “I am proud to be a part of this organization and it is great to see how our volunteers have supported us with this contest. It would be great to win this and celebrate with everyone.”

More than 800 organizations submitted videos to the Defender Service Awards and only 5 were selected by Land Rover and Chase as finalists for each category. Many organizations hired professional film crews to make their submissions, Patriot Service Dogs recorded their video submissions on a phone with the help of their volunteers and a box of chalk.

Already, Patriot Service Dogs’ volunteers have garnered local support from clubs and small businesses in The Villages, like the American Legion and the Parrot Heads Club.

The top two finalists of the awards will be invited to Destination Defender in New York where the winner will be announced on Nov. 12.