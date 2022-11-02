Paying for guest passes a bad idea

To the Editor:

I own my home, I pay taxes and an amenity fee, which was supposed to have a cap on it as I’ve owned for 18 years. But that cap is gone and now talking of paying for guest passes. I think that is ludicrous. If I invite a person to my home, they or myself should not have to pay to use the pool that goes with my home and if the people that work at the pools would just check for ID’s that would cut down on a lot of usage that should not happen. I have been at my pool in the summertime and there’s people there that don’t live here and are not guest to anybody.That could be eliminated by the people that work in the rec centers doing their job.

I love The Villages but there comes a time enough is enough. No charge for passes for my guests to use what I own!

Sandra Walver

Village of Lynnhaven