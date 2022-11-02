85.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
Public hearing set this week on long-troubled home in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Timothy Cronin Downey
Timothy James Cronin Downey

A public hearing is set this week regarding a long-troubled home in The Villages where a dead couple’s son has been living.

The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo will be the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The board will meet at 9:30 a.m.

The home, which had been in foreclosure with the utilities shut off, has been the subject of previous public hearings after complaints from neighbors.

The last person known to be living at the residence was 42-year-old Timothy James Cronin Downey, who was arrested at the home in 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received a report of concern that the Weymouth, Mass. native might be a danger to himself. He has previous arrests for driving under the influence, drug charges and driving while license suspended. He was ordered into drug rehabilitation in 2011, according to Sumter County Court records.

Joseph and Rosemary Downey purchased the home in 2004 for $182,500. They married in 1968 and she died in 2016. Joseph Downey died Sept. 3, 2020, the day after his 81st birthday. That same month, the home was turned over to his son, Timothy.

