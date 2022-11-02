Sumter County offering lifesaving nasal spray aimed at battling opioid deaths

The Sumter County Health Department is making available free Naloxone (Narcan) Nasal Spray kits to battle the opioid crisis.

Naloxone is available to people who use opioid narcotics, people with a history of drug use, others at risk of experiencing an overdose, friends, family members, and others who may witness an overdose. Kits consist of two Naloxone nasal sprays that are administered even without a health care professional present.

Naloxone is a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, restoring breathing and consciousness within minutes of being administered to a person who has overdosed. Naloxone can be administered by a bystander (non-healthcare professional) before emergency medical assistance becomes available, but it is not intended to substitute for professional medical care. Individuals should call 911 immediately when an opioid overdose is suspected, before administering Naloxone.

Persons requesting a kit from Sumter-CHD must meet the following eligibility:

· Must be 18 years old or older

· Individuals at risk of experiencing an opioid overdose

· Caregivers who may witness an opioid overdose or others likely to experience or witness an opioid overdose.

Naloxone kits can be obtained at Sumter-CHD offices at the following locations:

· 415 E Noble Ave. in Bushnell

· 104 Rutland St. in Wildwood.

Naloxone kits are free, and no appointment is necessary. People using Naloxone receive educational material, referrals, and connections for substance abuse intervention.

Increasing access to Naloxone is a critical component in battling the opioid epidemic, especially in rural areas or counties with limited access to health care. Providing Naloxone through county health departments will increase support to individuals across the state dealing with substance use disorder and help prevent overdose deaths in Florida.

The Florida Department of Health is working with the Florida Department of Children and Families through the Overdose Prevention Program, or iSaveFL, which facilitates the distribution of Naloxone kits to families, friends, and caregivers of those at risk for an opioid overdose. The iSaveFL website provides information on finding Naloxone in your community and resources on treatment, overdose education, and prevention.

This effort complements the Florida Department of Health’s HEROS (Helping Emergency Responders Obtain Support) program that provides free Naloxone to emergency response agencies.

This initiative is part of the state’s response to the overdose crisis. This month, Governor Ron DeSantis launched the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program – the first of its kind in the nation – to provide comprehensive and sustainable care to those affected by substance use disorder.

A public health and safety alert was issued by the Florida Department of Health earlier this year to ensure Floridians remain vigilant of the signs of overdose. Anyone can access print and digital educational materials to help Floridians identify symptoms of an overdose here.