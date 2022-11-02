85.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 2, 2022
VHA takes on POA Board over stand against independent fire district

By Staff Report

The Villages Homeowners Advocates has taken on the Property Owners Association Board over its stand against Tuesday’s referendum on the independent fire district referendum on the ballot in Sumter County.

The VHA has questioned whether the “POA Board lost the ability to rationally reason.”

The VHA contends that the POA Board is in jeopardy of losing its “credibility” because of its advice to vote against Tuesday’s referendum. The independent fire district referendum is supported by Villages-News.com.

“Frankly, obtaining the info to refute and explain why your conclusions in the Op-Ed are shortsighted and misleading was not difficult,” the VHA wrote in an Opinion piece searing the position of the POA Board.

You can read the entire VHA rebuttal at this link: https://www.thevha.net/vha-rebuttal-to-the-poa/

