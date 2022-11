Villager Mark Mishalanie got his seventh hole-in-one Monday at Orange Blossom Hills Country Club.

He scored the lucky ace at Hole #3.

“I was playing with my usual group on Monday afternoon and one of the gentlemen has been playing all his life and it was the first time he had seen anyone get a hole-in-one,” Mishalanie said.

If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]