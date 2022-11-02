Woman arrested after spotted at Dollar General dumpster after closing

A woman was arrested after she was spotted going through the dumpster after closing at a Dollar General store in Wildwood.

Management at the store at 4500 NE 90th Plaza had asked for extra patrols due to concerns about “suspicious people at the business after closing hours,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Two women in a black 2004 Jeep four-door were spotted shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday at the dumpster. One of the women claimed she had permission from the manager to take boxes from the dumpster. That woman provided her identification.

A second woman attempted to give deputies a series of false names and birth dates. A fingerprint scanner was brought to the scene and it identified the woman as 53-year-old Rhonda Renae Gonzalez of Wildwood.

Her purse was found in the vehicle and it contained methamphetamine, marijuana and heroin.

The Indiana native was arrested on multiple drug charges as well as a charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $7,200 bond.