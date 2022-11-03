Driver arrested after caught behind wheel of pickup truck without license

A driver was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of a pickup truck without a license.

Ruiz Maradiaga Bradiz Agustin, 32, was driving a red Chevrolet pickup with a Florida license plate shortly after 9 a.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 in Wildwood when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

A computer check revealed that he has never been issued a driver’s license anywhere in the United States. He was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.