I blame Trump for the violence in our country

To the Editor:

I have already voted a straight Democratic ticket and ask other level-headed voters to do the same. Because this is a scary time in our country with so many conspiracy theorist voicing so many lies with the biggest liar, Trump.

Now he is saying that “The glass , it seems, was broken from the inside to the out and you know, so, it wasn’t a break in, it was a break out” at the Pelosi house. Can’t you believe it when the SF police are saying it was a break in? Most of us know that. The scary part is that too many people believe his and his supporters’ lies.

The 2020 election is over and the majority of us know that Biden won. Apparently, a recent letter writer, Tita Dumagsa, doesn’t think so. The courts have spoken and Trump lost. But spreading lies that he won only fuels this separation in our country. No more lies! I blame Trump for much of the violence in our country who fueled the recent attacker of Paul Pelosi.

And Ms. Dumagsa, there is no defund the police movement on the part of Democrats. Stop that lie.

It doesn’t matter who the U.S. president is. The worldwide economic situation is in a mess. That is not the creation of the U.S. president and who ever is holding that office cannot control it. The Republicans criticize our inflation, but I haven’t read a solution.

If you can’t afford gas now, is that the fault of the president? Speaking of being able to afford something, perhaps Gov. DeSantis could roll back the Florida gas tax or help fight the tremendous increase in our homeowners’ insurance.

At least the administration was able to help most Americans by passing the infrastructure bill, capped insulin prices, and passed the Inflation Reductions Act. I remember the Republicans passed about 5 years ago the bill that reduced the tax rate on the elite and built a national debt so big that it’ll weigh down the economy for years. Yes, Trump’s legacy – the national debt rose by $7.8 trillion during his time in office.

These are the facts and no lies. Save our country and vote Democratic.

James Dockham

Village of Hadley