Thursday, November 3, 2022
By Staff Report
Jerry D. Macchione, age 69, passed away peacefully October 28, 2022 at his home in Fruitland Park, FL, where he lived with his loving wife of 35 years, Muriel Glenn Macchione. He was born on January 17, 1953.

First and foremost, our beloved Jerry was kind and generous to everyone around him. He never made a negative remark or comment about anyone. Jerry was very thoughtful about his personal presence, his family’s well being, and his close friends life situations. Behind his stoic facial expression was a sharp sense of humor, a keen love of life, and a penchant for fun.

Jerry met Muriel, the love of his life, in 1987 and they were inseparable to the very end. They shared many wonderful adventures and have cherished memories that will last a lifetime. He enjoyed basketball and never missed an opportunity to shoot some hoops. Having attended The University of Florida he was naturally a devoted Gator fan. Of course his happiest times included shared fishing trips offshore or back country in Islamorada with any one of his many friends. Whether it was teaching one of the grandchildren how to fish or sharing techniques with seasoned anglers, he enjoyed this beloved pass time. Jerry’s “Dirty Boat” stories, reaching from Ft. Pierce, FL to Islamorada in the Beautiful Florida Keys, will be shared by many for years to come.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by her son John (Angela) Fender of Winter Haven, daughter Tiffany (Mark) Salyer of Fruitland Park, three grandchildren, Johnathan of Fruitland Park, Jessica of Loughman , and Jamie Salyer of Windsor, SC, his brother John Macchione, Jr of Haines City, three step grandchildren Stephanie Haines (Dan) of Virginia Beach, VA, Logan McNeer of Winter Haven and Bo McNeer, University of Florida, Gainesville and godson Clay Crume of League City, TX as well as many close friends who were like family to him.

Respecting Jerry’s wishes, no services will be held at this time. Friends are invited to our home to share stories of their times with Jerry and special memories on Saturday November 5, 2022 from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Tight lines Jerry!!!

