79.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 3, 2022
type here...

Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages

By Staff Report
Tyler Lewis
Tyler Lewis

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages.

Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.

Lewis died at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

An accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicated that Lewis had a green light when the Villager’s SUV made a left turn in front of him.

A motorcyclist was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after a crash Monday in The Villages
Motorcyclist Tyler Lewis was airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center after the crash Monday in The Villages.

“This is a very sad time for his family and friends and they will need your love and support,” said Christine Smalt, who has organized a GoFundMe page to support the Lewis family.

Smalt indicated she knew Tyler Lewis for 15 years.

In addition to his parents, Lewis leaves behind a sister, Aubrey.

In August, 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was fatally injured in a similar type of crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Collinsworth was also airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The motorcyclist suffered a traumatic brain injury and days later his family made the painful decision to remove him from life support.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Response to Letter to the Editor about stuck-up Villagers

A Village of Charlotte resident responds to a Letter to the Editor which included a complaint about Villagers who are “stuck up.” Read the Villager’s rebuttal.

Paying for guest passes a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues against the idea of charging guests for passes.

Who are the outsiders?

A resident of Bushnell is growing tired of the arrogant attitudes of residents of The Villages. She has her say in a Letter to the Editor.

Photos