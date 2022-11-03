Motorcyclist dies at hospital two days after crash in The Villages

A 20-year-old motorcyclist has died at a hospital in Ocala, two days after a crash in The Villages.

Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard.

Lewis died at about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

An accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol indicated that Lewis had a green light when the Villager’s SUV made a left turn in front of him.

“This is a very sad time for his family and friends and they will need your love and support,” said Christine Smalt, who has organized a GoFundMe page to support the Lewis family.

Smalt indicated she knew Tyler Lewis for 15 years.

In addition to his parents, Lewis leaves behind a sister, Aubrey.

In August, 20-year-old Caleb Turner Collinsworth of Weirsdale was fatally injured in a similar type of crash at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road in Lady Lake. Collinsworth was also airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center. The motorcyclist suffered a traumatic brain injury and days later his family made the painful decision to remove him from life support.