Response to Letter to the Editor about stuck-up Villagers

To the Editor:
I am sorry Mike had a poor experience with Villagers, but in reality anytime you have a large group of people you are going to run into some people you don’t care for. I’ve lived in The Villages for eight years and found at least 98 percent of the people I meet very friendly and happy. I try to just concentrate on the positive.
Tom Hammond
Village of Charlotte
Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!