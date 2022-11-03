80.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 3, 2022
Response to Letter to the Editor about stuck-up Villagers

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I am sorry Mike had a poor experience with Villagers, but in reality anytime you have a large group of people you are going to run into some people you don’t care for. I’ve lived in The Villages for eight years and found at least 98 percent of the people I meet very friendly and happy. I try to just concentrate on the positive.

Tom Hammond
Village of Charlotte

 

