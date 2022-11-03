Villager arrested on DUI charge after found slumped over in golf cart

A Villager was arrested on a drunk driving charge after she was found slumped over in a golf cart.

A Fruitland Park police officer found the golf cart at 6:15 p.m. Monday on Wise Way with 53-year-old Christina Lynn Bullen, who lives at 3197 Dressendorfer Drive in the Village of Pine Ridge, behind the wheel. Her speech was slurred and it appeared she had been drinking. Bullen attempted to push herself out of the golf cart and almost fell to the ground, according to the arrest report. The Villages Public Safety Department was summoned to the scene.

The Virginia native became combative with EMS personnel, who advised she needed to be taken to a hospital due to her level of intoxication. Bullen was transported to UF Health-Leesburg Hospital where she continued to yell and curse at law enforcement. She kicked an officer before she was restrained by hospital staffer. A blood sample was taken to determine her level of intoxication.

She was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and disorderly intoxication. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $7,500 bond.

Last year, Bullen was placed on probation and lost her driver’s license after she was found in an apparently intoxicated state in a Walmart parking lot with wine in her vehicle. She was ordered to get an alcohol evaluation and was told by a judge that she could not consume or possess alcohol during the term of her probation, according to documents on file in Lake County Court.