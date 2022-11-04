80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Had I known people could rent out their homes or buy homes for the intent to rent I would have never purchased. If we aren’t a secure private 55 and over community we aren’t special at all. I also didn’t know a 80-year-old husband could die and his 35-year-old wife could set up shop. We may as well take the gates down. They serve no purpose anymore even if someone hasn’t knocked them down already.

Thomas Snider
Village of DeSoto

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Response to Letter to the Editor about stuck-up Villagers

A Village of Charlotte resident responds to a Letter to the Editor which included a complaint about Villagers who are “stuck up.” Read the Villager’s rebuttal.

Paying for guest passes a bad idea

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident argues against the idea of charging guests for passes.

Photos