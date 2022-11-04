Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

To the Editor:

Had I known people could rent out their homes or buy homes for the intent to rent I would have never purchased. If we aren’t a secure private 55 and over community we aren’t special at all. I also didn’t know a 80-year-old husband could die and his 35-year-old wife could set up shop. We may as well take the gates down. They serve no purpose anymore even if someone hasn’t knocked them down already.

Thomas Snider

Village of DeSoto