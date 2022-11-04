Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

To the Editor:

My husband and I moved very near The Villages a year ago from our native Colorado for health reasons. We seriously looked at living in The Villages, but when we discovered all the hidden costs, taxes, bonds, CDDs, HOAs etc., we decided against purchasing a home there. We purchased a gorgeous home a stone’s throw away for over $100K less then the same size house in The Villages would cost.

I’ve had the opportunity to meet more than a few residents of The Villages and while there have been some who were pleasant the vast majority are stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly. They welcome our business in their community, but for the most part shut everybody out and complain about us treading on “their land!” I am not a “Villager” but am treated rudely by the locals who assume I am. Last time I checked this world was created by God and he put us all here without prejudice, too bad as a human race we can’t live in harmony as he intended.

Diana Harris

Stonecrest