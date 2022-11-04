80.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...

CDD 1 supervisor raises possibility of eliminating anonymous complaints

By Meta Minton
Ellen Cora

A Community Development District 1 supervisor wants her board to consider the possibility of eliminating anonymous complaints.

Supervisor Ellen Cora said she wants to “push strongly” for her board to consider the end of the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.

The anonymous complaint system has been aimed at preserving harmony in neighborhoods. A neighbor can report deed compliance violations, including weeds or lawn ornaments, but the identity of the complainer is not revealed to the out-of-compliance homeowner. However, many Villagers now argue that the anonymous complaint system is out of control and has been weaponized by petty neighbors and trolls.

Community Development District 5 has already eliminated anonymous complaints. Complaints are received in CDD 5, but the complainers must provide their names. CDD 5 officials have been monitoring data closely and believe the change has not had a negative impact on property values.

Are you in favor of the elimination of anonymous complaints? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Photos