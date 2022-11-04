CDD 1 supervisor raises possibility of eliminating anonymous complaints

A Community Development District 1 supervisor wants her board to consider the possibility of eliminating anonymous complaints.

Supervisor Ellen Cora said she wants to “push strongly” for her board to consider the end of the acceptance of anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.

The anonymous complaint system has been aimed at preserving harmony in neighborhoods. A neighbor can report deed compliance violations, including weeds or lawn ornaments, but the identity of the complainer is not revealed to the out-of-compliance homeowner. However, many Villagers now argue that the anonymous complaint system is out of control and has been weaponized by petty neighbors and trolls.

Community Development District 5 has already eliminated anonymous complaints. Complaints are received in CDD 5, but the complainers must provide their names. CDD 5 officials have been monitoring data closely and believe the change has not had a negative impact on property values.

Are you in favor of the elimination of anonymous complaints? Share your thoughts in a Letter to the Editor at [email protected].