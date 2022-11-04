80.8 F
The Villages
Friday, November 4, 2022
Deputies reportedly keeping eye on fearful neighborhood in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Law enforcement officials are reportedly keeping an eye on a recent arrestee in The Villages.

Supervisor Mark Hayes provided an update Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board meeting on the outgoing problems with Ashleigh Villas resident Brian Kissinger, who has had his neighborhood on edge.

Kissinger entered a plea of not guilty last month in Marion County Court to a charge of criminal mischief, resulting from a “bizarre” incident at the Eagles Club on County Road 25 in Belleview. In addition to the Belleview Eagles Club incident, Kissinger was arrested at his home after setting a fire Sept. 27 to a box containing some kind of trash, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies who arrived on the scene were able to put out the fire with a neighbor’s garden hose. They detained Kissinger, who had a lighter.

The roadway outside his home, which has been spray painted has been cleaned up.

Brian Kissinger has spraayed the road in front of his villa and has a 22Restricted Area22 sign posted on his lamp post
Brian Kissinger spray painted the road in front of his villa and has a “Restricted Area” sign hanging from his lamp post.

Hayes, who has a background in law enforcement and serves as the CDD 4 liaison to the sheriff’s office, said Kissinger is on law enforcement’s radar.

“He has been arrested twice and has had a total of six contacts with the sheriff’s office in the past two months,” Hayes said.

He added that there has been contact with Kissinger’s brother in Ecuador, who has agreed to sign on as Kissinger’s guardian. That could pave the way for his commitment to a Veterans Administration hospital. It is believed that Kissinger, who has a military record, suffers from mental health issues.

