Friday, November 4, 2022
Final tab for sinkhole repair comes in at $165,000

By Meta Minton

The final tab for the repair of a sinkhole at the end of a resident’s driveway will cost Community Development District 4 residents a total of $165,000.

The sinkhole opened up in July on Wesley Street at a home in the Village of Springdale.

The sinkhole is located at the end of a driveway at the home in the Village of Springdalejpg
A sinkhole opened up at the end of a driveway in July at a home in the Village of Springdale.

The CDD 4 board on Friday learned that the final tab will be $165,000. That includes all of the work from grouting to landscaping, according to Bruce Brown of District Property Management

Supervisor Don Deakin applauded District Property Management for working closely with residents during the repair work.

