Foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A foreclosure sale could resolve long-standing problems at a home in The Villages.

The foreclosure sale is set for Nov. 17 at the home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo.

The home was the subject of two public hearings Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center. The two new violations were a golf cart with flat tires in the driveway and overgrown shrubs.

A foreclosure sale will take place Nov. 17 at this home at 1906 Augustine Drive in The Villages.

The home, which is in foreclosure with the utilities shut off, has been the subject of previous public hearings after complaints from neighbors.

Timothy Cronin Downey
Timothy James Cronin Downey

The last person known to be living at the residence was 42-year-old Timothy James Cronin Downey, who was arrested at the home in 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received a report of concern that the Weymouth, Mass. native might be a danger to himself. He has previous arrests for driving under the influence, drug charges and driving while license suspended. He was ordered into drug rehabilitation in 2011, according to Sumter County Court records.

As of Friday, Community Standards indicated it is believed he is still living in the home.

Joseph and Rosemary Downey purchased the home in 2004 for $182,500. They married in 1968 and she died in 2016. Joseph Downey died Sept. 3, 2020, the day after his 81st birthday. That same month, the home was turned over to his son, Timothy.

“It looks like there will be a resolution of ownership,” said CDD 2 Board Chairman Bart Zoellner.

