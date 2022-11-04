80.2 F
The Villages
Friday, November 4, 2022
HUD apparently ignoring mold problem at home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is apparently ignoring a mold problem at a home in The Villages.

The home located at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

The home was owned by Billy and Carolyn Mann, who are both deceased. They purchased the home in 2003 for $118,500. The property is currently with HUD.

A complaint was lodged in August about mold growing on the home. The home was previously the subject of a public hearing last year and, as a result, the District is currently mowing the grass.

Community Standards has reached out to the property manager, Guardian Asset Management, working on behalf of HUD. Upon the last inspection, the mold was still growing on the home.

Mold is growing on the house at 3288 Shelby St. in the Village of Summerhill
“Have we had any contact from anyone – from either family or HUD? How long does it usually take HUD to get moving? Are we going to have to put up with this for another six to eight months?” asked Supervisor Gail Lazenby.  “I would like the property to be as close to presentable as it can be. In The Villages, it’s all about aesthetics.”

Supervisor Terry Biddle agreed that he would like to keep up the pressure on  Guardian Asset Management.

The board granted seven days for the home to be brought into compliance. If it isn’t brought into compliance, the District will pressure wash the home and fines will be imposed.

