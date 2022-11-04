To the Editor:

Just read a nice letter regarding outsiders at The Villages’ squares.

A lot of Villages come from other parts of the country. Are we outsiders?

Please get rid of your dislike for people from (outside).

Most of us love life in The Villages and are glad to live here.

Make room for our people who love the lifestyle and those from other areas.

God Bless America.

Marjorie Hennessy

Village of Belvedere