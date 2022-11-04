Thomas Nitsch, age 83 of Summerfield, Florida, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 in The Villages, Florida. He was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Mr. Nitsch was a former two-time grand master of the Chicopee Masonic Lodge, as well as a U.S. Air Force Veteran serving in the Vietnam War era.

Surviving is his wife of 59 years, Joanne Nitsch of Summerfield, 2 sons Thomas Nitsch and Mark (Lisa) Nitsch, daughter Cheryl Calabrese, 3 grandchildren: Timothy and Adam Calabrese and Cayley Nitsch.

A mass of The Resurrection will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 8th, 2022 at 8:30am at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida with full military honors by American Legion Post 347 in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 12502 USF Pine Drive, Tampa, FL 33612.