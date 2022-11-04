80.8 F
Friday, November 4, 2022
Villager won early release from probation months prior to latest DUI arrest

By Meta Minton
A Villager who allegedly attacked a cop after she was found drunk in a golf cart had recently won early termination of her probation from a previous drunk driving arrest.

Christina Lynn Bullen, 53, of the Village of Pine Ridge, was arrested on Monday after she was found slumped over in a golf cart. She was reportedly so intoxicated that EMS personnel recommended she be transported to a local hospital. Bullen was being treated at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital when she kicked the arresting officer, according to an arrest report.

Last year, Bullen was placed on probation and lost her driver’s license after she was found in an apparently intoxicated state in a Walmart parking lot. She was ordered to get an alcohol evaluation and was told by a judge that she could not consume or possess alcohol during the term of her probation, according to documents on file in Lake County Court. Bullen apparently complied with the judge’s orders and on July 15 won early termination of her probation.

As a result of her arrest this week, the Virginia native is facing charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, driving under the influence and disorderly intoxication. She remains free on $7,500 bond.

