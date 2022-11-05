81.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 5, 2022
CDD 4 supervisor who serves as POA president to host Q&A

By Staff Report
Cliff Wiener

A Community Development District 4 supervisor who serves as the president of the Property Owners Association will host a question-and-answer session from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7 at the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener also represents CDD 4 on the Multi-Modal Path Discussion Group and is a past chairman of the Architectural Review Committee.

The Q&A sessions were initiated a few years ago in CDD 4, prompting other community development districts to follow the example. The sessions provide an informal setting with no agenda, no scheduled speakers, no topic limits, and no time limits.

For more information, call CDD 4 Supervisor Don Deakin at (352) 750-5395; or send an email to [email protected] or [email protected]

