82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...

Long-time AAC incumbent will face two challengers in landowner vote

By Meta Minton
Ann Forrester

A long-time incumbent serving on the Amenity Authority Committee will face two challengers in a vote put Tuesday to landowners.

Ann Forrester, who represents Community Development District 2, will face Richard Benson and Jim Cipollone in Tuesday’s election.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

It is a unique election in that only landowners can vote, with only one vote per parcel. The race does not appear on the normal Tuesday election ballot.

Votes for the CDD 2 AAC contest can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the El Santiago Recreation Center in the Tiki Hut Room.

In addition, AAC member Sandy Mott, who was appointed to the board after Lowell Barker stepped down, will face a challenge from Edward Regan, who also serves on the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. This is for the Lady Lake/Lake County seat on the AAC.

Ballots in that landowner election can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Paradise Recreation Center in the Rita Hayworth Room.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Photos