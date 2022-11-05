Long-time AAC incumbent will face two challengers in landowner vote

A long-time incumbent serving on the Amenity Authority Committee will face two challengers in a vote put Tuesday to landowners.

Ann Forrester, who represents Community Development District 2, will face Richard Benson and Jim Cipollone in Tuesday’s election.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466.

It is a unique election in that only landowners can vote, with only one vote per parcel. The race does not appear on the normal Tuesday election ballot.

Votes for the CDD 2 AAC contest can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the El Santiago Recreation Center in the Tiki Hut Room.

In addition, AAC member Sandy Mott, who was appointed to the board after Lowell Barker stepped down, will face a challenge from Edward Regan, who also serves on the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board. This is for the Lady Lake/Lake County seat on the AAC.

Ballots in that landowner election can be cast from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Paradise Recreation Center in the Rita Hayworth Room.