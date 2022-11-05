To the Editor:

One thing is a fact, only Villagers would not be able to keep businesses open. We need the outsiders/locals to help keep the restaurants, clothing stores big box stores and others open. Maybe it is not the best to have some renters/Airbnb’s but the owners of the homes have the right to generate income when they are not here. Not all renters are irresponsible.

Ron Irwin

Village of Polo Ridge