To the Editor:
One thing is a fact, only Villagers would not be able to keep businesses open. We need the outsiders/locals to help keep the restaurants, clothing stores big box stores and others open. Maybe it is not the best to have some renters/Airbnb’s but the owners of the homes have the right to generate income when they are not here. Not all renters are irresponsible.
Ron Irwin
Village of Polo Ridge
Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!