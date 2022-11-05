82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...

Not all renters are irresponsible

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

One thing is a fact, only Villagers would not be able to keep businesses open. We need the outsiders/locals to help keep the restaurants, clothing stores big box stores and others open. Maybe it is not the best to have some renters/Airbnb’s but the owners of the homes have the right to generate income when they are not here. Not all renters are irresponsible.

Ron Irwin
Village of Polo Ridge

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Photos