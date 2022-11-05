81.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 5, 2022
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages

By Staff Report
Tyler Lewis
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney.

Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.

Lewis’ sister, Aubrey, announced on social media that recipients have already received his heart, liver and kidney.

There is a GoFundMe page to support the Lewis family. In addition to his sister, he is survived by his parents.

