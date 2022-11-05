81.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...

Repair of underdrain system at Soulliere Villas will cost $825,800

By Meta Minton

The repair of the underdrain system at the Soulliere Villas will cost $825,800.

The pricetag for the repairs was unveiled Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center.

This could finally bring relief to the residents of the Soulliere Villas who have long complained about the drainage problem and the earlier-than-normal deterioration it has caused to the roadways in the villa community.

The pain isn’t quite over as the upcoming work will cause some inconvenience for Soulliere residents.

“There will be inconvenience, but they will be able to get in and out,” said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown.

The winning bidder for the work was Ciraco Underground Inc.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener was pleased that Ciraco will be doing the work, as the same company was tasked with repairs after a pair of major sinkholes in 2018 in the Village of Calumet Grove.

“They did a really good job after the sinkholes,” Wiener said.

Ciraco’s bid was also substantially lower than the project which had been estimated to cost $1.135 million. The total cost of the project, including engineering work and other fees, will total $866,800.

Similar underdrain problems have been experienced at the Atwood Villas in CDD 9 and the Belle Glade Villas and Callahan Villas in CDD 10.

The Developer has agreed help pay for the replacement of the underdrain systems. In the Soulliere Villas, the Developer’s contribution will be $302,800.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Photos