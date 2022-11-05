Repair of underdrain system at Soulliere Villas will cost $825,800

The repair of the underdrain system at the Soulliere Villas will cost $825,800.

The pricetag for the repairs was unveiled Friday at the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center.

This could finally bring relief to the residents of the Soulliere Villas who have long complained about the drainage problem and the earlier-than-normal deterioration it has caused to the roadways in the villa community.

The pain isn’t quite over as the upcoming work will cause some inconvenience for Soulliere residents.

“There will be inconvenience, but they will be able to get in and out,” said Director of Property Management Bruce Brown.

The winning bidder for the work was Ciraco Underground Inc.

Supervisor Cliff Wiener was pleased that Ciraco will be doing the work, as the same company was tasked with repairs after a pair of major sinkholes in 2018 in the Village of Calumet Grove.

“They did a really good job after the sinkholes,” Wiener said.

Ciraco’s bid was also substantially lower than the project which had been estimated to cost $1.135 million. The total cost of the project, including engineering work and other fees, will total $866,800.

Similar underdrain problems have been experienced at the Atwood Villas in CDD 9 and the Belle Glade Villas and Callahan Villas in CDD 10.

The Developer has agreed help pay for the replacement of the underdrain systems. In the Soulliere Villas, the Developer’s contribution will be $302,800.