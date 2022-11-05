The town squares are open to the public

To the Editor:

Perhaps The Villages needs to be reminded, the squares are PUBLIC, and The Villages is not a gated community. Taxes from the total of Sumter County have paid for the squares, the roads, the flowers and the upkeep of it all. The taxes collected from all Sumter County residents have made up the grant money for the free entertainment on the squares as well. Perhaps if you don’t want OUTSIDERS then maybe you should move to a gated community, then you can leave the kingdom to shop, eat out, get gas etc.

The amenities you gripe about paying goes for your golf course, your community centers, and several other private perks. it does not extend to the public areas.

Walter Myers

Bushnell