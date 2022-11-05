82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 5, 2022
type here...

Villager in New York doesn’t want to come back to face golf cart DUI charge

By Staff Report
Rodrigue Bosse
Rodrigue Bosse

An 82-year-old Villager doesn’t want to leave New York to face a charge of driving under the influence in Sumter County Court.

Rodrigue Bosse of the Village of Hadley was driving a golf cart on Jan. 21 when he was involved in a crash at Colony Plaza. The Quebec, Canada native was arrested on a DUI charge. He remains free on $1,000 bond.

A trial in his case was slated for Monday, however Bosse has “relocated to New York to be cared for by his adult children,” according to a document on file in Sumter County Court. A statement from Bosse’s neurologist indicates that he would be unable to participate in the trial due to his “severe memory issues.”

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to investigate the crash involving two golf carts at Colony Boulevard and Sembler Way, the busy intersection where Walgreens and Bob Evans are located. Bosse was standing near his golf cart when deputies arrived on the scene. He “did not understand basic questions such as the area code for his phone number” and a deputy “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person while at a conversational distance,” the arrest report said. He performed poorly in field sobriety exercises and was was “unable” to complete a breath sample. He refused to provide a blood sample. In addition to the DUI arrest, he was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

Judge Paul Militello has ruled that Bosse must show up for a “mandatory appearance” on Dec. 13 for a status conference in the case. His appearance cannot be waived by counsel.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Photos