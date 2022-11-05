82.2 F
Saturday, November 5, 2022
What is wrong with the gate system?

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

What is wrong with the gate system going in and out of The Villages? Yes they have stop signs, but no one pays any attention. When you are trying to cross with your golf cart, cars and trucks just fly through with no regard to others. It looks like more gates are not in operation than in operation. When is this problem and dangerous condition going to change?

Dan Puckett
Village of Pine Ridge

 

