Sunday, November 6, 2022
Artists will be exhibiting their work at Brownwood Paddock Square

By Staff Report

The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square.
More than 30 talented artists will be selling two and three dimensional original creations.

