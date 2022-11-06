The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square.
More than 30 talented artists will be selling two and three dimensional original creations.
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
Password recovery
Recover your password
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Artists will be exhibiting their work at Brownwood Paddock Square
The Visual Artists Association’s Art Round The Square will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Brownwood Paddock Square.