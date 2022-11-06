83.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 6, 2022
District Office offers information about trash pickup on Veterans Day

By Staff Report

The District Office has offered the following information about trash pickup on Veterans Day, which is this Friday, Nov. 11.

Community Development Districts 1-11

If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Community Development Districts 12 and 13

There is no sanitation schedule change due to the holiday.

Lake County portion of The Villages (not including CDD 11)

If you live in the Lake County portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday. Lady Lake portion of The Villages If you live in the Town of Lady Lake portion of The Villages, there are no sanitation or recycling schedule changes due to the holiday.

