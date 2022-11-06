Florida TaxWatch names Attorney General’s office state Agency of the Year

This week, Florida TaxWatch named the Florida Attorney General’s Office the State Agency of the Year as part of the organization’s Productivity Awards program. I proudly accepted this prestigious recognition on behalf of our entire agency.

This is such a honor for our agency, and winning the award is only possible because of all the hard-working public servants in my office who wake up every day ready to fight to protect Floridians.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is dedicated to protecting consumers, defending state laws and recovering funds for Florida and victims of deceptive and unfair trade practices.

Since I took office in 2019:

Our Antitrust Division recovered more than $3.4 billion on behalf of Florida citizens, taxpayers and state and local entities as a result of enforcement efforts;

My legal team secured more than $3 billion for Florida through historic litigation—holding major opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis;

Our Consumer Protection team recovered more than $469 million through work to shut down scams and protect consumers; and

The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit obtained more than $160 million in settlements and judgments.

We strive to serve the public and be good stewards of taxpayer funds. I hope this award reaffirms to all Floridians that we take this role very seriously.

We will continue to work hard to achieve the best results with the state resources entrusted to our agency so we can build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.