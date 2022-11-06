81 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

Florida TaxWatch names Attorney General’s office state Agency of the Year

By Ashley Moody
Attorney General Ashley Moody

This week, Florida TaxWatch named the Florida Attorney General’s Office the State Agency of the Year as part of the organization’s Productivity Awards program. I proudly accepted this prestigious recognition on behalf of our entire agency.

This is such a honor for our agency, and winning the award is only possible because of all the hard-working public servants in my office who wake up every day ready to fight to protect Floridians.

The Florida Attorney General’s Office is dedicated to protecting consumers, defending state laws and recovering funds for Florida and victims of deceptive and unfair trade practices.

Ashley Moodys office was recently honored by Florida Tax Watch
Ashley Moody’s office was recently honored by Florida Tax Watch.

Since I took office in 2019:

  • Our Antitrust Division recovered more than $3.4 billion on behalf of Florida citizens, taxpayers and state and local entities as a result of enforcement efforts;
  • My legal team secured more than $3 billion for Florida through historic litigation—holding major opioid manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies accountable for their roles in the opioid crisis;
  • Our Consumer Protection team recovered more than $469 million through work to shut down scams and protect consumers; and
  • The Medicaid Fraud Control Unit obtained more than $160 million in settlements and judgments.

We strive to serve the public and be good stewards of taxpayer funds. I hope this award reaffirms to all Floridians that we take this role very seriously.

We will continue to work hard to achieve the best results with the state resources entrusted to our agency so we can build a Stronger, Safer Florida.

Ashley Moody is attorney general of Florida.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Photos