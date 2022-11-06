85.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Fundraising event will benefit Chase Animal Sanctuary in Webster

By Staff Report

A fundraising event will benefit the Chase Animal Sanctuary in Webster.

The sanctuary works to rehabilitate pet primates who have become aggressive. The sanctuary opposes the ownership of pet primates. The sanctuary is a non-profit entity and maintains a zoological collection of rare and exotic animals. Family troops are permitted to breed and create an ideal family structure.

A Primate Palooza will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 and will feature a three-course meal, live acoustic music, auction and art show. One hundred percent of the proceeds are tax deductible and will go toward construction of a veterinary clinic at the facility.   

Learn more and purchase tickets at: https://www.chasesanctuary.org/store/Primate-Palooza-p487310800

