85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man serving jail time after DUI arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages

By Staff Report
Michael Alan Sensabaugh
Michael Alan Sensabaugh

A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to jail time after a driving under the influence arrest at Barnes & Noble in The Villages.

Michael Alan Sensabaugh, 31, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, driving while license suspended and possession of drug equipment. He was sentenced to 15 days in jail, placed on probation for one year and will lose his driver’s license for five years. He was also ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Sensabaugh was pulled over in a gray Hyundai SUV at the bookstore parking lot at about 7 p.m. June 20 when Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were investigating a complaint of a reckless driver. The Columbus, Ohio native had “very constricted pupils” and was having “involuntary body tremors in his legs,” according to an arrest report. He claimed he had taken Hydrocodone-Acetaminophen for a toothache.

A check revealed Sensabaugh’s license had been suspended in connection with a 2021 drunk driving arrest. He struggled through field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .000. He also provided a urine sample. A plastic straw containing a white powdery substance was found in Sensabaugh’s vehicle. The substance field tested as fentanyl.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident writes in Letter to the Editor she thought she died and went to heaven when she came to The Villages in 2004. She still feels that way.

Parking is a problem everywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident says that parking problems aren’t limited to The Villages.

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Photos