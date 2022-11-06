83.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

Man to be sentenced for raping woman he met at Lake Sumter Landing

By Staff Report
Michael Torres
Michael Torres

A sentencing date has been set for a man found guilty of raping a woman he met at Lake Sumter Landing.

Michael Torres, 33, of Ocala, continues to be held at the Sumter County Detention Center since he was found guilty Oct. 11 of a charge of sexual battery. He is scheduled for sentencing of Nov. 30.

Torres met the then-21-year-old woman in 2019 near a place where she was working at Lake Sumter Landing. They communicated via a dating application and then met for a meal in Marion County. They went to her home in Sumter County where they had consensual sex, but then he flipped her over and forced her into anal sex, according to the arrest report.

A forensic medical examination woman showed she had “suffered a violent physical attack.”

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident writes in Letter to the Editor she thought she died and went to heaven when she came to The Villages in 2004. She still feels that way.

Parking is a problem everywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident says that parking problems aren’t limited to The Villages.

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Photos