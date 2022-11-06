83.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Michigan snowbird will lose driver’s license after DUI arrest in The Villages

By Staff Report
William Zawojsky
A Michigan snowbird will lose his driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in The Villages.

William Zawojsky, 72, of Washington, Mich., pleaded no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. He will lose his driver’s license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Zawojsky was at the wheel of a gray 2018 Hyundai Elantra at 11:16 p.m. April 30 in the area of Buena Vista Boulevard and Bailey Trail when he was “driving erratically” at 55 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, a deputy noticed the Munich, Germany native had “bloodshot eyes” and was “unsteady on his feet.”

Zawojsky struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .113 and .102 blood alcohol content. He was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. In addition, he was issued a traffic warning for exceeding the speed limit.

