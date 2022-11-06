New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval

The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation.

Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty.

Cole is asking the Sumter County Commission to grant him an operating permit to run the internet cafe. He is also planning to take over the Senior Center of Lady Lake internet cafe from Daugherty. Cole also needs an operating permit for that internet cafe.

The Sumter County Commission will consider the requests when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Everglades Recreation Center.

Internet cafes have been under heavy scrutiny by Sumter County officials. Critics say the internet cafes attract unsavory people and crime.

An attorney for Ron Brown, who owns large tracts of land near the Senior Center of Lady Lake, has registered an objection for the transfer of the existing permit from Daugherty to Cole. In a letter to county officials, Brown’s attorney contends the internet cafe is “operated in an unprofessional manner.” The letter also says the internet cafe represents a “safety and security risk to adjacent properties.” The new BJ’s Wholesale store is among the businesses developed on Brown’s property.

In addition, the long-troubled Spin the Wheel internet cafe has been sent a cease-and-desist letter by County Attorney Jennifer Rey. She has indicated the internet cafe is operating without a permit and it also lacks proper lighting, an alarm system and security.

