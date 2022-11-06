76.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval

By Meta Minton

The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation.

Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty.

Winners Worldl is located on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages
Winners World is located on Buenos Aires Boulevard in The Villages.

Cole is asking the Sumter County Commission to grant him an operating permit to run the internet cafe. He is also planning to take over the Senior Center of Lady Lake internet cafe from Daugherty. Cole also needs an operating permit for that internet cafe.

The Sumter County Commission will consider the requests when it meets at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Everglades Recreation Center.

Internet cafes have been under heavy scrutiny by Sumter County officials. Critics say the internet cafes attract unsavory people and crime.

An attorney for Ron Brown, who owns large tracts of land near the Senior Center of Lady Lake, has registered an objection for the transfer of the existing permit from Daugherty to Cole. In a letter to county officials, Brown’s attorney contends the internet cafe is “operated in an unprofessional manner.” The letter also says the internet cafe represents a “safety and security risk to adjacent properties.” The new BJ’s Wholesale store is among the businesses developed on Brown’s property.

Spin the Wheel internet cafe in Wildwood
Spin the Wheel internet cafe in Wildwood

In addition, the long-troubled Spin the Wheel internet cafe has been sent a cease-and-desist letter by County Attorney Jennifer Rey. She has indicated the internet cafe is operating without a permit and it also lacks proper lighting, an alarm system and security.

Share your thoughts on permits for internet cafes at [email protected].

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident writes in Letter to the Editor she thought she died and went to heaven when she came to The Villages in 2004. She still feels that way.

Parking is a problem everywhere

In a Letter to the Editor, a Del Webb Spruce Creek resident says that parking problems aren’t limited to The Villages.

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Photos