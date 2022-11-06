85.8 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 6, 2022
Parking is a problem everywhere

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

They want to charge for entertainment in the square because there’s no parking. What about parking at Walmart and other stores? When the snowbirds and the people come over to the stores my 87-year-old mother has to walk half the parking lots at these store because of the invasion of illegal golf carts. Should there be paid parking just for them? That would be fair wouldn’t it?

Frederick Antonini
Del Webb Spruce Creek

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

