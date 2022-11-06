83.2 F
The Villages
Sunday, November 6, 2022
The Villages responsible for the overcrowding

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

My first thought is The Villages is responsible for the overcrowding. They are so intent on selling more homes and not providing adequate venues for dining and entertainment. Villagers south of State Road 44 have to come north for those venues. Why not add several country clubs with dining and shopping south of State Road 44? I moved here in 2013 and Brownwood was built with restaurants before homes.
There are multiple buildings still vacant, they have never been occupied and yet they build more. They moved their offices to Brownwood and added hundreds of apartments and more people. Building a 2 or 3 level parking garage would have been better for the “Lifestyle.”
My second thought is the squares are funded by the county, they are public areas. Villagers need to think of the cost and entertainment options if they had to foot the bill. Please stop the madness on privatization of the squares.

C.J. Trayling
Village of Fernandina

 

