United Church of Christ at The Villages to hold drive-thru food drive

United Church of Christ at The Villages located 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12.

The donations will go to Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. All nonperishable food items are needed, especially peanut butter, canned vegetables, and canned meats.

No need to get out of your car. Volunteers with take your donations.

“With the current economic situation and the lingering effects of the pandemic, the need continues to be great in our area and we are hoping for the continued support of the generous Villages community,” said Kathleen Peters, one of the organizers of the drive.