Villager’s son sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee deputies

A Villager’s son has been sentenced to jail time after attempting to flee from law enforcement after a traffic stop at Buffalo Ridge Plaza.

Paul Crowley Miller III, 41, who lives at 1611 Hilton Head Blvd. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was sentenced last week to 39 days in jail after pleading no contest in Sumter County Court to a charge of resisting arrest. He has been lodged at the Sumter County Detention Center since his arrest Sept. 15 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Miller is an out-of-state fugitive and wanted in Pennsylvania. He will likely be transported back to the Keystone State.

On the day of his arrest, Miller was driving a Chrysler convertible with a Pennsylvania license plate on County Road 466 near Buffalo Ridge Plaza when a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Miller initially pulled over at County Road 466 and Tatonka Terrace and gave the deputy a false name and bogus date of birth.

Miller pulled away from the traffic stop, but pulled over a second time at the nearby Aspen Dental office. Meanwhile, the deputy checked the information that Miller had provided, but it “came back to a deceased person,” according to the arrest report.

The deputy found that Miller had a “nervous demeanor.” Miller attempted to flee on foot from the Aspen Dental parking lot. The deputy tried to taser Miller, but the weapon malfunctioned so the deputy tackled Miller.

He later apologized and admitted he was “scared” because a parole warrant had been issued in Pennsylvania.