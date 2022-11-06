We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

To the Editor:

Let’s not forget that people who come to The Villages benefit all the businesses in this area.

When we first came here in 2004 I thought we died and went to heaven. Eighteen years later, we still feel that way.

Follow the rules, make sure the rules are enforced, and enjoy those who don’t complain.We are living our best life here in The Villages. We have the best all around us. Big thank you to the police and firefighters for keeping us safe.

Linda Daly

Village of Woodbury