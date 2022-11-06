85.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, November 6, 2022
type here...

We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Let’s not forget that people who come to The Villages benefit all the businesses in this area.
When we first came here in 2004 I thought we died and went to heaven. Eighteen years later, we still feel that way.
Follow the rules, make sure the rules are enforced, and enjoy those who don’t complain.We are living our best life here in The Villages. We have the best all around us. Big thank you to the police and firefighters for keeping us safe.

Linda Daly
Village of Woodbury

 

Have thoughts on a situation or issue unfolding in The Villages? Click here to share your thoughts with us and submit a letter to the editor!

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

What is wrong with the gate system?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident is wondering what is going on with the gates in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The town squares are open to the public

In a Letter to the Editor, a resident of Bushnell wants to remind Villagers that the town squares are open to the public.

Not all renters are irresponsible

A Village of Polo Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that not all renters are irresponsible.

Arrogant residents make me glad I didn’t buy home in The Villages

A Stonecrester says the vast majority of Villagers are “stuck up, egotistical, rude and anything but friendly.” Read her Letter to the Editor.

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Photos