Guest IDs and trail passes will be available on Veterans Day

All Recreation Offices will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. All recreation centers, fitness clubs, outdoor facilities and swimming pools will remain open as usual. Outdoor facilities and swimming pools will close at dusk.

Guest IDs, trail pass and activity registration services will be available at La Hacienda, Lake Miona, Eisenhower, Rohan and Everglades from 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 11. Regular office hours will resume on Monday, Nov. 14. If you have any questions or would like additional information, contact your nearest recreation center or call Recreation Administration at (352) 674-1800