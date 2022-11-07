79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 7, 2022
type here...

Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments

By Staff Report
Bryan James Myers
Bryan James Myers

A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.

Myers had previously been arrested on a charge of battery in 2020 in Lake County, elevating the most recent arrest to a felony charge.

He was taken into custody on a charge of battery and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Our roads cannot handle it

A Village of Gilchrist resident argues the building needs to stop, because our roads cannot handle it. Read her Letter to the Editor.

There should be no HUD housing in The Villages

A Village of Santiago resident contends there should be no HUD housing in The Villages. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Thanks to stranger who helped me out!

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Calumet Grove resident is grateful to a stranger for his great kindness and watchful eye.

The Villages responsible for the overcrowding

A Village of Fernandina resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the responsibility for overcrowding falls on The Villages.

We died and went to heaven when we moved to The Villages

A Village of Woodbury resident writes in Letter to the Editor she thought she died and went to heaven when she came to The Villages in 2004. She still feels that way.

Photos