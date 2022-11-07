79.3 F
The Villages
Monday, November 7, 2022
Our roads cannot handle it

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

They need to stop building, our roads cannot handle it and besides, who is going to pay for upkeep? The Villages is a wonderful place to live, but all these developers are ruining this area.

Sharon Marella
Village of Gilchrist

 

