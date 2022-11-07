Summerfield woman arrested on DUI charge after ‘one glass of wine at dinner’

A Summerfield woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she consumed “‘one glass of wine at dinner.”

Jamie Leigh Rhea, 33, was driving a maroon Ford sedan at about 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Belleview when her vehicle drifted over the fog line and then “jerked back into its lane,” according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The deputy who initiated a traffic stop also discovered a seize tag order had been issued for the vehicle’s license plate.

Rhea claimed her vehicle swerved because she was trying to roll down a window. The deputy noticed “the strong odor of an intoxicating beverage” coming from Rhea.

The deputy asked her how much she’d had to drink.

“I’m not sure how someone answers that,” she said.

Rhea claimed she had “one glass of wine at dinner,” but also admitted, “We went to the lodge after that.”

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and had a hard time keeping her balance. She provided two breath samples that both registered .152 blood alcohol content.

Rhea was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Marion County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.