Villager arrested after banging on car after night of heavy drinking

A Villager was arrested after allegedly attacking a man and banging on his car after a night of heavy drinking.

Melissa Francis, 47, of the Village of Sunset Pointe and a male companion “had been heavily drinking while they were out” on Saturday night, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. After they returned home, Francis ran through the front of the garage and began “striking the roof” of his specialty vehicle. Damage was estimated at more than $1,000.

Francis ran to the door and attempted to lock out her male companion. She returned to the garage and “struck him on the right side of his face with an open hand.” His face was red when deputies arrived on the scene.

Francis was arrested on charges of battery and criminal damage to property. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.