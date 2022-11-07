70.9 F
The Villages
Monday, November 7, 2022
Villager arrested on DUI charge after drinking beer at country club

By Staff Report
Terry Lee Bosher
A Villager was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after drinking beer at a country club.

Terry Lee Bosher, 69, of the Village of Duval, was driving a white Toyota at 6:24 p.m. Saturday when he was pulled over on Bailey Trail after reports of a reckless driver in the area, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Bosher appeared to be “confused” and “very disoriented.”

The Philadelphia native said he’d consumed two to three beers at Cane Garden Country Club. He said he is “going through a divorce” which leading him to drink more often, the report said.

He could “barely stand by himself without being assisted,” the deputy wrote in the report.

Bosher provided breath samples that registered .186 and .175 blood alcohol content.

A criminal history check revealed he had been convicted in 2008 of DUI in Ohio.

He was arrested on the DUI charge and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.

